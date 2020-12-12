Thailand 2nd phase Co-Pay scheme opens soon; drinking alcohol while driving strictly prohibited during holidays

The second phase of the government co-pay scheme is to open for registration on December 16, adding five million people eligible to receive a subsidy of up to 3,500 baht, and another 500 baht for previous registrants. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has pressed the Ministry of Finance to deal strictly with those misusing the program.







Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Burapachaisri, has explained that the second phase of the co-pay scheme will add five million places for the public and extend credit to the existing 10 million people registered. The program is to continue until March next year. He noted the PM is concerned about those violating the rules of the scheme and taking undue advantage of it, ordering the Ministry of Finance to coordinate a firm response.

Those who enroll for the second phase but don’t use their privilege within 14 days of receiving a confirmation SMS will be ejected from the project, reopening the vacancy. Participants in the scheme can’t also take advantage of Shop Dee Mee Kuen. Vendors taking part in the program must be individuals and not juristic entities or members of community funds or a franchise. Interested shops can register at the program’s website or via Krungthai Bank branches.





Anucha elaborated that the second phase of the scheme should generate 45 billion baht in circulation and expand GDP by 0.14 percent nationwide especially in Bangkok and other tourist destinations. The two phases together should result in the circulation of 105 billion baht and GDP growth of 0.32 percent.









The spokesperson added that the PM is concerned about citizens traveling during the holidays, urging them to stay safe on the roads, avoid drinking alcohol while driving and avoid crowded places. (NNT)







