Thailand’s electric vehicle industry attracts foreign investors with strong growth

Thailand’s electric vehicle industry continues to grow strongly, and has attracted foreign investors who are considering Thailand as a potential production base. The Board of Investment (BOI) continues to conduct roadshows to promote Thailand’s electric vehicle industry.

According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), there has been a substantial increase in battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations. In the first five months of 2023, there were 33,365 BEV registrations, which is nearly five times higher than the same period last year. The growth of the domestic market, coupled with supportive government measures such as tax and non-tax incentives and BOI’s roadshows overseas, has instilled confidence in foreign investors regarding Thailand’s potential as a production base. The BOI’s roadshows, including recent ones in Germany and France on 18-23 June, have yielded positive responses from entrepreneurs interested in the electric vehicle industry. (PRD)

















