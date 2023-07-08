Five state and private agencies in Thailand collaborate to boost development of EV industry

Five state and private agencies in Thailand have formed a collaboration to boost the development of the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Through increased research and development (R&D) projects and enhanced support for local startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the automotive market, the agencies aim to drive technological innovation and transform the Thai automotive industry.







The partnership was initiated by the Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), which signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on EV R&D with the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, the Thailand Automotive Institute, the National Innovation Agency, and the Program Management Unit for National Competitiveness Enhancement.



By encouraging Thai companies, startups, and SMEs to contribute to EV innovations, the government seeks to enhance the country’s competitiveness, bolster the domestic industry, and promote sustainable economic growth through the adoption of EVs. Embracing electric mobility can also help Thailand reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the transport sector, aligning with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s commitment to addressing climate change. The government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and a net-zero target by 2065.









Kriengsak Wongpromrat, president of the Thailand Automotive Institute, highlighted Thailand’s potential to become a leading player in the EV industry. The country’s clear direction for EV development, along with its skilled workforce and robust supply chains in the automotive sector, positions Thailand favorably in building a strong EV industry.

Thailand currently holds the distinction of being the largest car manufacturer in the ASEAN region and ranks 10th globally. In line with its ambition to become a regional EV hub, the National EV Policy Committee announced its target for EVs to constitute 50% of locally produced vehicles by 2030. (NNT)

























