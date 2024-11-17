Thailand stands ready on the global stage – PM highlights investment and economic collaboration at APEC Summit

LIMA, Peru – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to attract investment and collaborate on economic development during the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Speaking before her return to Thailand on November 16, PM Paetongtarn summarized her key engagements and initiatives from the summit, emphasizing Thailand’s strategic focus on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth.

APEC Highlights: Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

The Prime Minister praised Peru’s exceptional hosting of the APEC Summit for the third time and reflected on Thailand’s own leadership in 2022 under the theme of the BCG Economy (Bio-Circular-Green Economy). The 31st summit, themed Empower Inclusive Growth, emphasized fostering sustainable growth, addressing climate challenges, and advancing technological collaboration among APEC economies.



Key agenda items included promoting free trade agreements (FTAs), driving innovation, and enhancing digital and sustainable growth. “APEC’s shared commitment to sustainability aligns closely with Thailand’s policies. We aim to build on this momentum, especially in areas such as renewable energy, disaster response, and technology exchange,” PM Paetongtarn noted.

Promoting Investment in Thailand’s Key Sectors

In discussions with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), the Prime Minister engaged with top executives from industries such as energy, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence. Highlighting Thailand’s potential as a technology hub, she invited investment in AI, semiconductors, and data centers, which she emphasized could create new jobs and stimulate economic growth.







Additionally, talks with global corporations including TikTok, Microsoft, and Google revealed their interest in expanding their presence in Thailand, reinforcing the country’s position as a digital and technological center in the region.

“Investments in data centers and emerging technologies will create high-quality jobs for Thai people, accelerating economic growth and enabling sustainable development,” she said.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations with Peru and China

During a bilateral meeting with Peru’s President Dina Boluarte, PM Paetongtarn discussed the potential for an FTA between the two countries. Thailand views Peru’s newly inaugurated Chancay Port as an opportunity to enhance agricultural exports and align with Thailand’s Land Bridge initiative.

Furthermore, she proposed a cultural collaboration combining Peru’s alpaca wool with Thailand’s silk to create unique textile products as a joint “soft power” initiative to boost both economies.







PM Paetongtarn also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the upcoming 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations. The leaders discussed shared commitments to technology exchange, poverty alleviation, combating cross-border crimes, and strengthening economic ties. President Xi confirmed that China would send a giant panda to Thailand and bring the revered Buddha’s tooth relic for a special display in December.

A Strong Global Presence

During the three-day summit, PM Paetongtarn emphasized Thailand’s strategic role as an investment destination and a global leader in smart farming and technology. At the APEC Leaders’ Gala Dinner, she engaged with other world leaders and business executives, further showcasing Thailand’s potential.

“Thailand is ready to collaborate with global partners and drive economic development,” PM Paetongtarn concluded, highlighting the importance of building opportunities for the nation through international cooperation.

Returning to Thailand

The Prime Minister is set to return to Thailand on Monday, November 18, after a 27-hour journey, with renewed confidence in Thailand’s ability to secure investments and expand economic partnerships.









































