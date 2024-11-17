Thailand shines on the global stage as APEC 2024 concludes successfully

LIMA, Peru, November 16 – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra represented Thailand with distinction at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, delivering three key strategies to foster global collaboration: Creating Opportunities, Building Cooperation, and Driving Toward a Green Economy. Held at the Lima Convention Center, the summit culminated with the adoption of pivotal declarations aimed at advancing sustainable economic growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

Thailand’s Key Contributions

During the final APEC Economic Leaders’ Retreat, chaired by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Paetongtarn outlined Thailand’s vision for inclusive and sustainable development:

Creating Opportunities for All

Thailand emphasized the importance of inclusive economic growth, committing to bridging the gap between formal and informal economies.

Innovative measures such as digital financial tools and AI-driven initiatives were highlighted as mechanisms to promote equal opportunities and poverty alleviation.

Thailand proposed the Negative Income Tax system to ensure fair distribution of state benefits to all citizens, enhancing transparency and equity.

Regional Economic Integration

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to advancing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), with an emphasis on inclusivity and participation from all sectors, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

She advocated for a balanced and resilient financial architecture to bolster trade, investment, and economic stability.

Transition to a Green Economy

Building on the Bangkok Goals for a Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy, Thailand pledged to increase clean and renewable energy by 20 gigawatts over the next 20 years, aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

Thailand called on APEC to lead in creating a unified carbon credit market and advancing green economic initiatives.







Outcomes and Collaboration

Prime Minister Paetongtarn stressed APEC’s pivotal role in unlocking economic potential through collaboration. She proposed enhanced digital connectivity and infrastructure to benefit trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges, particularly for digital nomads and online entrepreneurs.

Thailand also advocated for expanding the APEC Business Travel Card program to facilitate cross-border trade and travel among member economies.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of three critical documents:

APEC Economic Leaders’ Declaration, Ichma Statement on advancing the FTAAP, Lima Roadmap for transitioning to a formal and global economy.







Looking Ahead

Prime Minister Paetongtarn praised Peru for hosting a successful summit and expressed confidence that the outcomes would bring APEC closer to its goal of sustainable and inclusive growth. Thailand now looks forward to the 2025 APEC Summit, to be hosted by South Korea.

The Thai delegation, including Foreign Affairs Minister Marut Saengyampong, is scheduled to return to Bangkok on November 18 after their 27-hour journey.











































