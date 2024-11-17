Thai Prime Minister and delegation depart from Lima, Peru, after successful APEC summit

LIMA, Peru – Prime Minister Ms. Phatongtharn Shinawatra and her delegation departed from Lima, Peru, following their participation in the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting on November 16. The event was held in Lima, where leaders from member economies gathered to discuss key economic issues and cooperation for sustainable growth.

During her time in Peru, Prime Minister Phatongtharn highlighted Thailand’s readiness to collaborate with APEC economies in areas such as innovation, sustainable energy, and trade agreements. She emphasized the importance of fostering investments, particularly in technologies like AI, semiconductors, and data centers, which align with Thailand’s development goals.

The delegation’s departure marks the end of a productive mission aimed at strengthening Thailand’s international presence and economic partnerships. The Prime Minister will return to Thailand on November 18. (PRD)





















































