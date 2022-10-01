‘Thailand-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum’ at Conrad Bangkok Hotel on Oct 6-7

Bangkok is inviting policymakers, investors, and businesspeople to attend the Thailand-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 on October 6-7, 2022, at the Conrad Bangkok Hotel, to explore business opportunities and cooperation between the two nations in various sectors.

The two-day event is being organized by YU Jeoung Yeol, President and CEO of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Korea-Thailand strategic partnership.







Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Economic Cooperation in conjunction with the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit 2019, the forum will be the first offline event of this magnitude.

The event, which marks the beginning of the full resumption of business between the two nations, will feature an investment forum co-organized by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), seminars on Smart City and Global Partnering Asia, an on-site inspection of the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECI), and a booth promoting the World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.







The Thailand-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 will also be held online concurrently with the Bangkok-based event.

Organizers said the gathering is anticipated to strengthen economic cooperation between Korea and Thailand and increase exports of Korean and Thai companies.

Registration for the event is available at http://shorturl.at/clqW6

#Thai #Korea #Cooperation #Economy #Business #Trade #Tourism (NNT)

































