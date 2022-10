The sea has a magic power. It can heal, restore, and brighten one’s mood in an instant. With our long coastlines stretching from the east to the south, Thailand is a tropical beach paradise. Here are some big names to get you started, with a few known among wind-chasers to also be surfable.







*Sunrise Beach, Lipe Island, Satun

*Maya Bay, Krabi

* Samui Island, Surat Thani

* Pakarang Beach, Phang Nga

*Kata Beach, Phuket

#AmazingThailand #AmazingNewChapters (TAT)