Thailand entices golfers, divers, and outdoor enthusiasts with diversified activities

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is targeting high-quality tourists with significant purchasing power to help boost the nation’s tourism industry and contribute to its GDP growth in 2023.

The TAT aims to attract new types of tourists by offering activities tailored to diverse lifestyles. To stimulate tourism in the second quarter, the TAT has organized the “Thailand Golf & Dive Expo Plus Outdoor Fest 2023” to showcase products that cater to the lifestyle needs of golfers, divers, and outdoor enthusiasts.







Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the TAT deputy governor for the domestic market, highlighted the authority’s focus on expanding sports tourism by linking it to Thailand’s soft power in areas such as food, film, fashion, fighting and festivals. She noted that tourism activity in Thailand has rebounded to around pre-pandemic levels.

In the first three months of 2023, around 7-8 million travelers, including Thai residents, explored various destinations in Thailand – generating over 400 billion baht in revenue for the kingdom.







The Thailand Golf & Dive Expo Plus Outdoor Fest 2023 features 450 booths operated by tourism businesses in Thailand and abroad, offering goods and services to cater to the demands of newer generations.

The event also provides discounted tour packages of up to 80%. The TAT anticipates circulation of no less than 180 million baht at the expo, which is open to visitors until Sunday, May 21 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. (NNT)















