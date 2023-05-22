Thailand launches ‘Culinary City’ to woo avid foodie tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the Amazing Thailand Culinary City program to promote Thailand’s culinary attractions and support gastronomy tourism.

According to Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, restaurants under the program are encouraged to adopt waste management systems and implement a “zero food waste” policy. The program aims to promote environmentally and socially responsible tourism.







The program consists of two main activities. The first is a business matching event for food tourism businesses, taking place from May 31 to June 2 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. This event will involve 36 culinary tourism enterprises. The second activity targets tourists interested in gastronomy and will be held in the four provinces of Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Phuket and Chanthaburi, on various dates from May to June.







Amazing Thailand Culinary City will feature food offerings from different businesses, culinary tours, farm-to-table experiences, and demonstrations by Thai cooking schools. To obtain more information, individuals can visit the “Amazing Thailand Culinary City” Facebook page. The TAT aims to highlight Thailand’s culinary treasures and provide opportunities for both food tourism businesses and tourists to engage in unique gastronomic experiences. (NNT)















