No water shortages in Pattaya this year assures Provincial Water Authority

Chaitat Eidsang, Manager of the Pattaya Provincial Water Authority has assured the citizens of Pattaya and the surrounding neighbourhoods that despite reports indicating that Thailand would face a drought, commonly referred to as “El Niño,” this year, Pattaya City would not be severely affected. He said that currently, all five reservoirs in Pattaya City – Mabprachan, Huay Khun Jit, Huay Sapan, Nong Klang Dong, and Chaknok – held a combined raw water supply of over 80% of their total capacities, amounting to approximately 40 million cubic meters.







Furthermore, the Royal Irrigation Department had implemented a project to connect water distribution pipelines throughout the Eastern region, encompassing Chonburi, Rayong, and Chanthaburi. This project included the diversion of water from Nong Pla Lai Reservoir in Rayong and Pra Sae Reservoir in Chanthaburi, both of which had nearly full raw water capacities. The water would be diverted to Nong Klang Dong Reservoir before being distributed to Pattaya PWA for consumption. The Pattaya PWA had also made preparations for 2024.

Additionally, the Pattaya PWA had plans to divert water from Huay Yai Ra Canal in Sattahip, which had a significant water supply flowing directly into the sea. Once this project was completed, it would be capable of diverting approximately one million cubic meters of water annually into the system.





Mr. Chaitat further acknowledged that certain areas in Pattaya faced challenges with high-level, old, and damaged water pipes. However, the PWA Pattaya had been receiving excellent cooperation from Pattaya City to improve and upgrade the water distribution system, enabling it to handle higher water pressure. These issues were being gradually resolved.







Mr. Chaitat said that, Pattaya City’s plan to construct the “Monkey Cheek” area, which would store water from the eastern areas to prevent it from flowing into Pattaya City, there had been no discussions on the matter as of yet. If this project were to be realized, it would serve as an additional measure to support the availability of raw water, ensuring it adequately meets consumers’ demands.













