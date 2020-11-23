Royal Park Rajapruek Chiang Mai bustling with tourists on long weekend

Tourists from other provinces flocked to see the beauty of various kinds of flowers at Royal Park Rajapruek, Chiang Mai.







Royal Park Rajapruek in Mueang Chiang Mai District was busy with tourists attracted by the beauty of various kinds of flowers all beautifully presented. Most of the visitors were Thai tourists from other provinces. Throughout the four day weekend break, more than 1,500 tourists a day visited the park.

Tourists can tour the park on a tram, to enjoy the beauty of flowers all around them. There are eight stops in total and the tourists can hop on and off the trams at any time. For those who want to exercise, there are bicycles for rent at a cost of 60 baht. A particular highlight that tourists are keen to see is the orchid greenhouse where a great array of orchids are in bloom. The visitors are full of admiration for the beauty of the orchids of various kinds and multiple colors, as well as Hor Kham Luang in Lanna style.

The Royal Park Rajapruek has also made a feature of toxin-absorbing plants and air-purifying plants that encourage the visitors to relax in the surrounding fresh air. Meanwhile, all visitors are asked to wear face masks, always wash their hands and keep a distance from one another to protect themselves from COVID-19. (NNT)





















