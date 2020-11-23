Long weekend spurs tourism in Thailand

The long weekend, combined with morning mist at many tourist sites, has resulted in a boost to tourism across the nation.

In Nong Khai, mist at PhuNong in Ban Muang sub-district in Sangkom district has helped create a popular tourist destination. The thick mist is caused by temperatures as low as 20 degrees Celsius each morning. Visitors mostly choose to see the fog from Nong Khai’s longest wooden bridge, which is 50 meters long and overlooks the Mekong River separating Thailand and Lao PDR. The views are best enjoyed between 7:30 and 9 a.m..







Driving and ocean enthusiasts however have mostly chosen to travel to Nakhon Si Thammarat, to drive along the Sichon-Kanom seaside road, which is highlighted both by the ocean and valleys. Dotting the winding road are interesting locations that include diving spots. The local Tourism Authority of Thailand office predicts the province will benefit from over 800 million baht in circulation during the four day holiday.

Fellow southern province Yala has seen particular interest at its Taloko Dam, locateed in Ban Bike of Muang district. The scenic area has been fitted with signage reminding visitors to keep the site clean, with black trash bags provided for waste. Vendors have set up at the dam to sell food and drinks. Camping costs only 20 baht per night at the dam with tents available for an additional 40 baht. (NNT)











