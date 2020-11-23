Pattaya received rain over the weekend, dry and sunny in couple of days

Pattaya has been receiving rainfall over the weekend from regional depression that covers the eastern coast of Thailand. The sky is forecast to be cloudy on Monday. Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains are appearing in parts of Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The minimum temperature is about 23-26 °C in the morning and at night while temperature hits 32-35 °C in the afternoon. Pattaya city isfeelingstronger winds at the speed of 15-35 km/hr this week. Onshore wave height is below 1 meter and 1-2 meter offshore.Warnings of offshore high waves for sea travelers. Sunshine is forecast to be back on Tuesday.









During 23 – 24 Nov, Pattaya will be cloudy with isolated thundershowers. And from 25 – 28 Nov, will be cool with strong wind and sunnier. Nevertheless, there is still smoky haze covering Pattaya city from Pratamnak Hill to North Pattaya and covering Pattaya Bay.

Loading…

Loading…

















