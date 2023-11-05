PM Srettha Thavisin unleashes bold vision for EEC economic renaissance

In a strategic move to fortify Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has taken proactive steps to attract foreign investment to the region. Embarking on a train journey from Hua Lamphong Station to Laem Chabang, Srettha utilized this opportunity to engage in strategic discussions with pertinent agencies.







Under Srettha’s leadership, the government is placing a high priority on enhancing critical infrastructure and public utilities, with a particular focus on ensuring that services such as water supply adhere to international standards. Additionally, there is an ongoing review of tax measures aimed at providing attractive incentives to potential investors.

This proactive approach to preparing the EEC for substantial economic activities is anticipated to spur growth, generate employment opportunities, and position Thailand as a key player in the global market, according to officials. (Source: NNT)








































