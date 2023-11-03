Phuket to host Mid-Term Regional General Assembly of the World Blind Union Asia Pacific Nov 26 – 29

The Thailand Association of the Blind has unveiled plans to host the Mid-Term Regional General Assembly of the World Blind Union Asia Pacific from November 26 to 29, 2023, in Phuket.

This event aims to improve the quality of life for visually impaired individuals in Thailand, aligning with national policies and the National Plan for People with Disabilities. It also seeks to elevate the role of Thai blind people in international collaborations and promote their global recognition.







The event has gained support from government agencies, the private sector, and public organizations, including the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Thai Government Lottery Office, and more.

This assembly will further promote Thailand’s tourism and foster long-term revenue generation through project collaborations, while also offering opportunities for research and development projects, technological innovations, and assistive technologies. (NNT)



























