One killed, 4 injured, 7 missing in tanker explosion at dockyard

An oil tanker exploded on Tuesday at a dockyard in Samut Songkhram province, killing one person, injuring four others and seven people are missing.

The tanker caught fire after explosions, prompting fire fighters to rush to the scene to control the blaze.

Samut Songkhram governor confirmed that the tanker Smooth Sea 22 exploded when it contained 25,000 litres of fuel oil. It docked at Ruammitr Dockyard on the Mae Klong River for regular maintenance.







Ten workers were on the tanker and 30 others were on land when the explosions occurred.

The body of the dead victim was moved to a nearby temple and four people injured were rushed to hospital.

Rescue workers are searching for seven missing persons and the area has been cordoned off as more explosions could occur, according to an expert. (TNA)

































