Motorway panic near Pattaya as disoriented man is struck while running through traffic

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man believed to be suffering from a mental health episode was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck while running across Motorway No. 7 near Pattaya on the evening of February 23, causing heavy traffic congestion.

Rescue workers received an emergency call at around 7:00 p.m. reporting a pedestrian collision on Motorway Route 7, inbound toward Chonburi, shortly before the North Pattaya exit in Nongprue Subdistrict.







At the scene, responders found a man estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old with severe injuries, including multiple abrasions and a head wound. He appeared disoriented, panicked, and incoherent. First aid was administered before he was rushed to Bhattamakun Hospital for urgent treatment.

Nearby, a black Ford pickup truck with Chonburi license plates was found with heavy damage to the front-right side, consistent with a high-impact collision.

According to rescue personnel, police had earlier reported an injured individual in the area under unclear circumstances. When rescue workers arrived, the man reportedly became agitated upon seeing them, suddenly ran across the motorway, climbed over a concrete barrier, and darted into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by the pickup truck traveling straight through the lane.

The pickup driver, identified only as “Mr. O” (a pseudonym), told police he was driving home when the man unexpectedly leapt over the barrier and ran directly in front of his vehicle. With several cars following closely behind, he said he was unable to brake suddenly and could not avoid the collision despite attempting to swerve.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident while medical teams assess the injured man’s condition.



































