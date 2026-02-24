CIB busts Russian scam network operating across Pattaya, millions in cash circulated

PATTAYA, Thailand — Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has arrested a Russian national and a Thai accomplice in connection with an online scam operation that allegedly funneled millions of baht through bank accounts and ATM withdrawals across Pattaya.

The arrests were made on February 23 following an investigation into an online fraud case reported through Thailand’s national cybercrime complaint system. Police identified the suspects as part of a network involved in computer fraud, public deception, and the use of so-called “mule accounts” to move illicit funds.







A 35-year-old Russian man was arrested at a condominium in Soi Wat Boon Kanjanaram, Nongprue, Banglamung district, while a 20-year-old Thai woman was detained at a massage shop in Na Jomtien, Sattahip district. Both suspects were wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Chonburi Provincial Court.

During the operation, officers seized nine ATM cards, three mobile phones, and one laptop computer, which investigators believe were used to facilitate the scam and withdraw cash from multiple locations around the city.



Police said the suspects denied all charges during initial questioning and were transferred to investigators at Nong Kham Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Authorities also issued a renewed warning to the public, urging people to avoid transferring money, withdrawing funds, or sharing personal information with unknown callers, and to immediately end suspicious communications.



































