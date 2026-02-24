Pattaya officers detain naked man in public area, refer him for medical evaluation

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya municipal officers detained a man found walking naked in a public area on February 24, causing alarm among residents and passersby.

Officers moved to control the situation, provided the man with clothing, and escorted him away from public view. Initial observations by officials suggested the man may have been suffering from a mental or neurological condition.







Due to concerns for his safety and wellbeing, authorities transferred him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for medical assessment and further care.

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with many local residents saying similar situations have become increasingly common in Pattaya. Some commenters noted they had seen the same individual multiple times in the area, expressing frustration that such cases often reappear shortly after intervention.



Others voiced sympathy, pointing to the challenges of caring for people with mental illness, especially those without family support. Several residents also raised broader concerns about rising numbers of homeless individuals and beggars in busy areas of the city, calling for longer-term solutions rather than repeated short-term interventions.

Authorities have not released further details about the man’s identity or condition but said appropriate medical professionals are now handling the case.



































