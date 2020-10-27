Interior minister inspects Chiang Mai wastewater project

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda on Monday inspected progress of the Mae Kha Canal wastewater-treatment project.







Chiang Mai Gov. Charoenrit Sanguansat, local irrigation officials and community leaders greeted the minister for a presentation on the project to both clean the canal and treat up to 55,000 cubic meters of wastewater in the Hua Fai Community of Chang Klan Subdistrict, Muang Chiang Mai.









The Mae Kha Canal Development Project aims to cut the cost of water-quality improvement, solve public-land encroachment, improve the landscape, restore original buildings, manage water systematically, improve the landscaping of branch rivers and raise awareness about water conservation.

Chiang Mai City Hall manages the community wastewater-treatment system that operates like an aeration pond. Approximately 20,000-30,000 cu. meters of wastewater can be collected a day from an area of 20 square kilometers on the west bank of the Ping River.









