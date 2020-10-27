Chiang Mai launches Loy Krathong crime sweep

Chiang Mai police on Monday launched a new crackdown on crime ahead of the annual Loy Krathong festival while keeping a close eye on the use of fireworks and firecrackers.







Deputy national police chief Pol. Lt. Gen. Chinnapat Sarasin and Gov. Charoenrit Sanguansat were joined by heads of state agencies, administrative, police and military officers and volunteers in dispatching patrols Monday from the Three Kings Monument.

Loy Krathong is celebrated alongside the Yi Peng Lanna lantern festival. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Oct. 31 and many residents and tourists are expected to release floating baskets and launch lanterns in different areas.

Relevant agencies have made preparations to deal with traffic congestion and the use of fireworks, firecrackers and lanterns, while protecting members of the public and tourists from theft and other crimes.

Included in the enforcement operation are Provincial Police Region 5, the 33rd Military Circle, air force and Chiang Mai city and provincial administrators.











