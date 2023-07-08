Khao Yai National Park introduces QueQ app for entrance ticket purchases

Tourists can now purchase their entrance ticket for visiting Khao Yai National Park through the QueQ application. The new ticketing process, introduced on July 1, 2023, aims to streamline entry procedures and enhance the overall visitor experience.

Foreign tourists are required to pay an entrance fee of 200 Baht for adults and 100 Baht for children. These costs must be paid entirely through the QueQ app, which is available for free on both iOS and Android devices. Visitors accessing the park by the Chao Pho Khao Yai Shrine and Neon Hom entrances, however, must pay an additional cash fee at the park gate. The additional fees are 200 Baht for adults and 100 Baht for children.







Khao Yai National Park was established as Thailand’s first national park in 1962 and spans an expansive area of over 2,100 square kilometers in four provinces. The park is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and serves as a vital habitat for more than 350 rare and endangered species, making it a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers. (NNT)























