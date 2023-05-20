DIP enhances collaboration to curb intellectual property (IP) violations nationwide

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is intensifying efforts to tackle intellectual property violations nationwide, as part of efforts to promote a more secure trade and investment environment.

The initiative not only aims to shield consumers from counterfeit goods but also to underscore the importance of selling legitimate products. DIP Director-General Vuttikrai Leewiraphan reiterated the department’s commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights and raising awareness among businesses.







The DIP is partnering with both government and private entities, including the Royal Thai Police’s economic crime suppression division, to crack down on the production and sale of counterfeit goods. The collaborative mission spans major production and retail centers, targeting the distribution chain to prevent the spread of counterfeit products in the market.

Key intellectual property rights holders, including Selective Trademark Union Thailand and RWT International Law Office, are also actively participating in this campaign.







Between January and April 2023, the task force tackled 119 cases of intellectual property infringements, confiscating over 570,000 counterfeit items in the process. The penalties for such violations can be severe and include imprisonment and hefty fines.

The DIP encourages the public to report any suspected intellectual property infringements via their website or through their dedicated hotline, 1368, to help in their fight against counterfeit goods. (NNT)















