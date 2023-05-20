Thai senator indicted for alleged money laundering and transnational crime

Public prosecutors have indicted Senator Upakit Pachariyangkun on charges of colluding in money laundering and transnational crime.

According to Kosonlavat Intujunyong, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General, the indictment was announced on May 18, marking a significant development in the case. Senior public prosecutor Watcharin Phanurat, leading the investigative team in Upakit’s case, submitted 79 files of their investigation report as part of the indictment process. The attorney-general is set to make a decision on July 26 regarding whether to indict the senator on the separate charge of drug trafficking.







Senator Upakit gained media attention following the arrest of Myanmar businessman Tun Min Latt in Bangkok last September on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. It was reported that Upakit maintained close ties with Tun Min Latt, who is known to have strong connections with a military leader in Myanmar.

During a parliamentary debate held in February, opposition MPs alleged that Upakit had a longstanding business partnership with Tun Min Latt. However, the senator vehemently denied any involvement in illicit activities with the Myanmar tycoon, claiming that his association with Tun Min Latt stemmed from an electricity supply business operating on the Thailand-Myanmar border.







In March, Upakit voluntarily reported to the narcotic suppression police to address charges of money laundering and association with a transnational criminal organization, both of which he denied. The senator was not detained during this process, as he willingly appeared to acknowledge the charges without the need for a warrant or summons. (NNT)















