Thai swine raisers urge DSI to urgently tackle pork smuggling

The Swine Raisers Association of Thailand has submitted evidence of pork smuggling to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to be established as a special case.

The association, along with the president of the Help Crime Victims Assistance Club and representatives from pig farmers nationwide, lodged a complaint to the DSI concerning the crackdown on illicit pork.







The matter has previously been submitted to several relevant agencies in the hope of initiating protective measures, preventing the illicit act and destroying smuggling goods. The move also aims to amend regulations in order to ensure controls on the importation of illicit pork in the long term.

Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, President of the Help Crime Victims Assistance Club, said he recently received complaints from affected swine raisers and found evidence of state officials involved in this operation. Evidence was then submitted for the DSI to urgently consider the matter as a special case, in order to proceed with the prosecution of perpetrators, importing transport companies, and involved state officials.







According to the association, the smuggling operation of illicit pork has caused extensive damage, affecting more than 100,000 farmers nationwide for a long period, resulting in damage from preliminary estimates of more than 30 billion baht.

The DSI stated that after listening to the facts and various pieces of information from the two organizations the DSI will expedite the investigation of this matter, especially in cases where state officials are involved. (NNT)















