A wild journey through time, complete with a surprise ending

In his latest book, the author of Mango Rains takes on a new genre, one which he has successfully conquered in his first try.

In Paul Millard’s Time Travel Chronicles I: Fat Tony’s Diner, the first book in Daniel M. Dorothy’s new trilogy, protagonist Paul Millard inherits a large sum of money from a former employer. He then, quote: “did what any self-respecting, formerly indigent, income tax challenged ex-lobster sternman would do: (he) went on a spending spree.” He bought an expensive vehicle, threw wild parties, bought land and houses, and despite advice from other newly rich people “to rent, not buy anything that flies, floats or fornicates,” he bought a large boat.

After growing up in a poor family, it becomes obvious Paul had no idea how to handle that much money.

His first wakeup call came when a woman was beaten by her foreign husband at one of his parties. When the attending doctor assumed he was responsible, Paul realized there was a whole world of people who could put this money to much better use. It was time to funnel his remaining inheritance into good causes.

He donated to medical research in cancer and Alzheimer’s, but his big commitment was made to building and supporting a shelter for abused women and children, run by the doctor who attended the victim from his party.

It didn’t take long for him to realize the remaining inheritance would not be sufficient to keep the shelter running, so he enlisted the help of his lawyer to raise funds. About the same time William Vrill the Fourth showed up at one of the shoreline parties. The great-grandson of a German mad-scientist, William was convinced he could build a portal through space-time.

A late night, porch-sitting, alcohol and herb induced conversation convinced Paul if such a device could be built, maybe he could use it to go back in time to raise enough funds through smart investing to keep the shelter running in perpetuity. Without telling anyone, he made the jump and quickly learned that things don’t always develop to according plan.

Along the way, Paul experiences what some might describe as Forrest Gump moments, including meeting some of the most well-known people of their time. He falls in love, gets mixed up with gangsters, the government thinks he might be a spy, and the local police believes he’s an outlaw, which leaves him no choice but to try and find a way to escape.

Dorothy does a good job developing his characters and how he subtly shows the maturing process Paul Millard goes through along the way.

Fat Tony’s Diner is a fun read that takes readers on a wild journey through time, complete with a surprise ending. Filled with foreshadowing and red herrings, it’s a must read for anyone who enjoys a good book. Readers will be greedily anticipating the next volume in the trilogy, and we hope it comes out soon.