Pattaya turns 11 landmarks into a city of light for New Year SealeBration

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched a major citywide illumination festival, “PATTAYA The SealeBration of Light and Legacy,” transforming 11 key landmarks into vibrant light art installations to celebrate the New Year season and honor Thailand’s cultural and royal heritage.

Organised under the PATTAYA FESTIVAL project, the light displays will run from December 19, 2025, to January 4, 2026, covering important areas across the city, including government centres, major roads, tourist zones, and beachfront locations. The festival uses light as a medium to tell stories of faith, respect, inspiration, and Pattaya’s seaside identity, blending contemporary light art with Thai culture and royal initiatives.







The 11 illuminated landmarks include Pattaya City Hall, where a large Thai peacock light sculpture symbolising certified Thai silk is showcased; Dolphin Roundabout, enhanced with decorative lighting and landscape improvements; Dusit Curve, featuring sea turtle, sailing ship, and wave sculptures reflecting marine conservation efforts; and Jomtien Beach Road, highlighted by a giant whale light sculpture and a 12-metre-long illuminated tunnel.

Other locations include a blue heart-shaped light tunnel at Lan Pho Naklua Park, khon performance-themed lighting on Pattaya North Road medians, lighthouse and gateway lighting near OZO Hotel, nearly two kilometres of illuminated Pattaya Beach Road, decorative lighting along Sukhumvit Road medians in both North and Central Pattaya, and a new landmark under the motorway interchange welcoming visitors with a “PATTAYA HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026” display.





Mayor Poramase Ngampichet said the festival aims to promote tourism, create happiness during the festive season, and elevate Pattaya’s image as a world-class tourist city and a desirable place to live. He added that the event also serves as a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, whose immeasurable grace and royal contributions are reflected through light art, modern technology, and cultural symbolism.

The official opening ceremony was held on December 19, 2025, at Pattaya City Hall, presided over by the mayor, alongside Bang Lamung District Chief Anusak Piriyom, city executives, council members, government representatives, private-sector partners, honoured guests, and members of the media. Attendees observed a 93-second moment of tribute before the lights were officially switched on.





In addition to the light installations, content creators and photographers are invited to capture images at all 11 locations for a chance to win special prizes across four categories, with a total of 20 awards available.

The festival reinforces Pattaya’s identity as a city of light, colour, creativity, happiness, and lasting memories—welcoming visitors to celebrate the New Year in a uniquely Pattaya way.









































