Yupins Restaurant Home Run Takeaway menu

Well, we now have news about our existence again, back again to takeaways and deliveries only.

Luckily we have already a system in place which was in use earlier in the year, for takeaways.

So I am pleased to show you here the start of four pages of the suggestions I have for ideas for meals that we can provide!

Yupins is open from 1200 noon until closing at 900pm for takeaway meals and we can deliver locally, Jomtien and Pratumnak free.

I hope you will avail yourself of our offer of takeaway meals, and if you have a Yupins Loyalty Card we will give you a stamp for your Home Run Takeaway!!

To order: Call us on 081 772 0679 or 038 250394

We hope it will all turn out for the best, soon and we do look forward to seeing you, keep safe!

Call for order on 081 772 0679, or 087 062 9672 or 038 250394.

Love from Peter and Yupin and our lovely staff



















