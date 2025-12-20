Thailand named Guest Country of Honour at CITM 2025 to mark 50 years of Thai–China relations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand has been named as Guest Country of Honour at China International Travel Mart (CITM) 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of Thailand–China diplomatic relations, as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) leads the Thai tourism industry’s participation at the event, held from 19–21 December 2025 at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Haikou.

The Thai delegation is led by Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, together with Miss Pattaraanong Na Chiang Mai, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific.







Ms. Thapanee said, “Thailand’s role as Guest Country of Honour at CITM 2025 reflects the depth of our bilateral relations and a shared commitment to advancing tourism cooperation. Through a focused South China cluster approach, we aim to strengthen market confidence, expand high-quality travel demand, and reinforce Thailand’s position as a preferred destination for Chinese travellers.”

CITM 2025, China’s most influential travel trade exhibition, is being hosted in Haikou for the first time, highlighting Hainan’s growing role as a gateway for tourism engagement with ASEAN. Located at the southernmost point of the mainland, Haikou offers strong economic fundamentals and travel connectivity and is recognised as a high-potential outbound market, particularly among Millennials, families, and health and lifestyle premium travellers.

At the event, the Thailand Pavilion serves as a strategic platform for integrated B2B and B2C marketing and communications, enabling Thai tourism operators to engage directly with Chinese partners. The pavilion features cultural and experiential showcases, including traditional Thai massage demonstrations, Thai handicraft DIY activities, classical Khon performances, regional Thai dance, Muay Thai, and fashion presentations highlighting Thai national costume and contemporary Thai design.

TAT also hosted an Amazing Thailand Networking Lunch, engaging with 12 leading Chinese tour operators and two airlines, Hainan Airlines and 9Air, to explore joint market opportunities. In addition, TAT participated in the Nihao China welcome reception hosted by the Hainan Provincial Government, further expanding channels to promote Thai tourism products and services.

Alongside CITM 2025, TAT advanced two-way tourism cooperation in Haikou on 18 December 2025 by signing Letters of Intent with the Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports and with Tongcheng Travel Holdings, one of China’s leading integrated online travel platforms. Both agreements aim to strengthen strategic cooperation, raise destination awareness, and enhance travel connectivity between Thailand and China.







TAT expects these activities to enhance positive destination perception, highlight Thailand’s tourism safety standards and service readiness, and stimulate travel demand during the year-end holiday season through to Chinese New Year in February 2026. This momentum, reinforced by Thailand’s Guest Country of Honour status at CITM 2025 and ongoing market initiatives through TAT’s five China offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Kunming, and Guangzhou, is expected to accelerate the return of high-quality Chinese travellers and strengthen Thailand’s image as a quality destination.



From 1 January to 12 December 2025, Chinese visitors ranked second among international arrivals to Thailand, totalling 4.24 million visitors. The average length of stay was 8.5 days, with average spending of 54,230 Baht per trip. The most visited destinations were Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, while popular activities included Thai cuisine, historical sightseeing, spa and wellness experiences, beach tourism, and night-time attractions. (TAT)



































