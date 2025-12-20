Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya spreads Christmas cheer to underprivileged children

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International organized a Christmas outreach activity at the HHN Foundation for Thai Children in Central Pattaya, bringing joy, smiles, and seasonal cheer to underprivileged children under the foundation’s care.

The activity was led by Dr. Margret Deter, Founding President of the club, together with Ms. Chananda Kongpol, Assistant Governor of Rotary International District 3340. They were joined by Mr. Peter Pijls of P & P Number Nine Co., Ltd., Mr. Peter Schönherr, Khun Watcharee Sitao, representatives from Rom Sai Brasserie, and other club members.







The event was filled with a warm and festive atmosphere, featuring a sponsored lunch, educational scholarships, and financial support to help ease the foundation’s operational expenses. The total value of the support exceeded 45,000 baht, provided in celebration of the Christmas and upcoming New Year season. The HHN Foundation currently cares for nearly 200 children.

During the event, the children performed Christmas songs to express their gratitude, creating a deeply touching moment for all participants. The Rotary team also toured the foundation’s learning facilities to explore future ways to continue supporting and improving the quality of life for the children, reinforcing a shared commitment to building a caring and compassionate society.









































