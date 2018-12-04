Welfare cardholders to receive 500 baht for year-end spending

Bangkok – Social welfare cardholders will receive a one-off stipend of 500 baht this month for year-end expenses.

The Comptroller General’s Department will wire 500 baht to 11.4 million members of the government-initiated social welfare card scheme between December 8 and 10, while those recently enrolled in the program will receive their one-off allowance by February 1, 2019.

In its bid to help them cope with monthly expenses, the government will shoulder the costs of electricity and water for every participating household. Electricity bills must not exceed 230 baht per household per month and water bills must not exceed 100 baht per household per month. However, eligible households will be required to make advance payments but will be reimbursed the following month.

Meanwhile, cardholders who are 65 years of age and older will receive a one-off 1,000-baht allowance for health-related expenses. The money will be wired to their cards on December 21, 2018.

In addition, those 60 years old and above will receive their 400-baht old-age allowances on the 12th of every month, starting this December 12. Newly-registered individuals will receive theirs on January 5 and February 1.