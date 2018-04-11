Water guns sell ahead of Songkran

Bangkok – Water guns and waterproof bags have been selling well ahead of Songkran holidays. Other popular items include plastic garlands and safety glasses.

Water guns are reportedly being sold at prices ranging between 10 and 1,000 baht. Many retailers said, although the prices are slightly higher than last year, water guns continue to be popular among Songkran revelers.

Despite the popularity, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board forbids all retailers from selling high-pressure water guns because they could be harmful to others.

Violators could face a maximum jail term of 6 years and a maximum fine of 50,000 baht. Manufacturers or importers of such guns would also face a maximum 5-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of 500,000 baht.