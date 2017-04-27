Tropical storms wreak havoc in North and North East

TRAT,(NNT) – Government agencies nationwide are expediting urgent assistance for people affected by tropical storms in the upper part of Thailand.

In Trat province, a tropical storm wreaked havoc in Huai Rang sub-district where several homes and durian plantations have been damaged. The storm knocked down at least 30 durian trees. Rescue is now underway to restore homes and the livelihoods of people in the community.

In Ubon Ratchathani, provincial governor Somsak Jangtrakul and his entourage distributed relief bags and essential items to residents of Trakan Phuet Phon district where 200 homes have been damaged by the storm.

In Lampang, a group of local government officials and soldiers are helping local residents of Ban Sak and Ban Wo Kaew Communities repair 100 homes damaged last week’s storms.