Tourism ministry launches tourism safety project

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has launched a project aimed at raising tourism safety standards in 10 destination provinces.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra presided over the opening ceremony of the project, which is now in its sixth year. The project was developed to provide safety information, publicize the work of a tourist assistance center, and promote positive attitudes towards Thai tourism.

It will be implemented in 10 provinces with famous tourist destinations, including Bangkok, Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Chonburi. Tourist safety brochures in Thai, Chinese and English will also be published and distributed to tourists.

A video clip on the roles and responsibilities of the tourist assistance center will be made and broadcast in Bangkok and its vicinity. The tourist assistance center can be reached around the clock at 02-134-4077.