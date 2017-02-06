Thepsathit Wind Farm told to stop operations by court

Development of wind energy in Thailand appears to be in the limbo after the Supreme Administrative Court has ordered the suspension of operations of Thepsathit Wind Farm Company for its use of Sor Por Kor (land reform) land to build a wind farm in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Agriculture Minister Chatchai Sarikalya has reportedly ordered the land reform office in Nakhon Ratchasima to enforce the court’s order within 90 days until April 24.

He said the court’s order is clear and there is no need for interpretation as Sor Por Kor land cannot be leased out to outsiders.

Thepsathit Wind Farm Company entered into contracts with 20 individuals in Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum provinces to rent 700 rai of their Sor Por Kor land in 2009 to be used to develop a wind farm –which is against the law , reas Sor Por Kor land cannot be rented out to outsiders who do not have the right to utilize the land.

About 20 companies have been granted licenses to generate and utilize wind energy from wind farms.

Ms Omsin Siri, director of communications of Clean Energy Company, said the company had rented Sor Por Kor land to build a 260-megawatt wind farm to produce energy under the Hanuman programme in Chaiyaphum province.

As a consequence of the Supreme Administrative Court’s order pertaining to Thepsathit Wind Farm Company, she said the company’s board was due to meet on Monday to discuss the issue.

However, she added that the company had an alternative plan to rent land from somewhere else to be developed into a wind farm to produce clean energy.