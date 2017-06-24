Thais continue to pay their last respects to HM late King

BANGKOK – Thais from every corner of the Kingdom traveled to the Grand Palace to pay their respects to the body of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Mourners reportedly formed long lines at Sanam Luang since the early morning hours, accommodated by various administrative officials, medical staff, and volunteers.

Officials of the Bureau of the Royal Household, public and private agencies, as well as volunteers are stationed around Sanam Luang, facilitating visitors to the Grand Palace and offering them refreshments courtesy of His Majesty the King.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the restoration of the royal carriages for the royal funeral is now 70% complete, with the majority of the surfaces cleaned and varnished. Decorations are about 60% complete.