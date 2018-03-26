Thailand to produce its own HPV vaccines

Bangkok – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed to transfer the technology required to create human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines to Thai producers.

The National Vaccine Institute (Public Organization) led by its director, Charung Muangchana, signed an agreement with Xiamen Innovax Biotech CO., LTD. (Innovax) of China on the prevention of HPV related diseases such as cervical cancer.

Under the signed agreement, Innovax will transfer the knowledge and technology to Thai manufacturers to produce HPV vaccines to prevent two types of cervical cancer and nine strains of HPV.

In Thailand, up to 10,000 new cases of cervical cancer have been reported and 14 patients a day succumb to the disease.

According to Director Charung, HPV vaccines are proven to be safe and 70% effective.

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection and is passed between people through skin-to-skin contact.