Thailand, Laos join hands to fight against human trafficking

UBON RATCHATHANI – Ubon Ratchathani province and Phonthong district in Laos have collaborated to organize activities against human trafficking for the year 2017 along the borders.

Chief of Sirinthon district in Ubon Ratchathani Prasit Inthachote and an executive of Chanpasak province in Laos on Sunday presided over the anti-human trafficking activities at the Chong Mek border crossing in Sirinthon district. The activities were aimed at fighting against prostitution in the country and cross-border prostitution and raising awareness on human trafficking among people in the Thai-Lao border areas.

This was the first time that Sirinthon district and Phonthong district cooperate to tackle human trafficking systematically. Their cooperation was expected to set an example for other areas.

The activities featured an anti-human trafficking parade from the Sirinthon district bus terminal to the Chong Mek border crossing, a performance dance, quizzes and exhibitions.