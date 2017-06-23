Thailand to hold seminar on cyber security in ASEAN

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will arrange a seminar on ASEAN’s cyber security cooperation to search for guidelines to address cyber challenges in the future.

Director-General of the Department of Information Busadi Santiphitak said that the seminar, scheduled for 28-29 June 2017, is collaboration between the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. The seminar is the result of the Thai prime minister’s proposal at the 28th and 29th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane. The premier proposed that ASEAN set up a unit to monitor cyber threats in preparation for the establishment of the ASEAN Cyber Center.

Representatives of ASEAN countries and experts from outside of the region will joined in the seminar to discuss good practices and share experience on cyber threats as well as cooperation between the public and private sectors in promoting cyber security.

The Thai government expects that the seminar will show ASEAN that Thailand promotes regional cooperation on cyber security and against cyber threats.