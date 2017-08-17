Thai-U.S. military exercise kicks off in Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI – First Army Region commander Lt Gen Apirat Kongsompong presided over the opening ceremony of the Hanuman Guardian joint military exercise 2017 between Thai and American soldiers in Kanchanaburi province.

Held at the 9th Infantry Division Headquarters, the joint military exercise is hosted by the Royal Thai Army and US Army Pacific.

The Hanuman Guardian joint military exercise is an annual training aimed at improving humanitarian assistance, disaster relief capabilities, infantry, aviation, medical and battle staff.

Around 725 Thai soldiers and 683 American soldiers are taking part in the exercise led by US Army Pacific Chief Brigadier General Peter B. Andrysiak.

The exercise will come to an end on August 25th.