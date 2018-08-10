Thai Navy transports tourists from Koh Racha Yai in heavy seas

Phuket – The Region 3 Royal Thai Navy had to come to the aid of tourists who were unable to depart Koh Racha Yai in Phuket province due to dangerous conditions at sea.

The Region 3 Navy received a call on Wednesday from tourism businesses on Koh Racha Yai indicating that up to 200 tourists were unable to depart for the mainland due to high seas and winds. Many of the visitors were due to return to their home countries.

Region 3 Navy Commander Vice Adm Somnuek Prempramote ordered HTMS Narathiwat to pick up the tourists. The vessel arrived at Koh Racha Yai at 5:30pm and docked at Phuket’s deep-sea port at 8pm.

Travelers are urged to check weather reports during this time due to monsoonal conditions throughout the Andaman Sea. Assistance from the Region 3 Navy can be sought 24 hours a day by calling 076-391598 or its hotline 1696.