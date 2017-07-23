TCEB holds Thailand MICE Seminar on SEZ 2017 in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has organized Thailand MICE Seminar on SEZ 2017 in Chiang Rai province to promote greater economic cooperation between Thailand and its neighboring countries.

Phuriphan Boonnak, Director of TCEB’s Domestic Marketing Promotion Division, said the event was organized to form trade, tourism and business management cooperation between Thailand and other nations in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).

TCEB leveraged Thailand’s robust meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry to discuss economic cooperation and joint development in special economic zones among the GMS countries.

Representatives from most of the GMS nations, including Thailand, China, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, participated in the seminar.

Chiang Rai was chosen to host the event because it borders Laos and Myanmar and falls within a special economic zone. It is also one of several border provinces whose border trade activities contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.