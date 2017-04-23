All taxis to be equipped with tracking devices

BANGKOK,(NNT) – All taxis will soon be required to have safety devices according to the Department of Land Transport.

The Department of Land Transport has hosted a seminar as part of the “Taxi OK and Taxi VIP” campaign aimed at overhauling the taxi industry and increasing passenger safety.

The department made known that GPS tracking devices will be used to monitor speed, and CCTV cameras will be installed in all taxis for safety reasons, along with an emergency button.

Tracking devices will be linked with the department’s taxi management center and the DLT TAXI OK application which has been developed to ensure the security of both passengers and taxi operators. The application also prevents taxi drivers from refusing service to passengers.

In the meantime, Witoon Neawpanich, the president of the Taxi Cooperatives Network, said taxi drivers are willing to comply with the new regulations, while voicing concerns about the installation cost which could be as high as 20,000 baht.