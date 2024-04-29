PM confirms cabinet reshuffle prioritizes national interest

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has confirmed the cabinet reshuffle prioritizes national interest as changes include the departure of four ministers and the introduction of six new faces to the cabinet.

Acknowledging both satisfaction and dissatisfaction, he expects smooth transition. The prime minister apologized to Panpree Bahiddha-Nukara, saying he respected the latter’s decision to resign from the foreign minister post after losing the position of the deputy prime minister and maintaining only one position of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.







The prime minister said he has a new figure for the foreign ministerial role, who is a behind-the-scenes player in foreign affairs.

The reshuffle saw mostly continuity, with changes including position reductions, swaps, and adjustments. The cabinet now consists of a full complement of 36 ministers.

Prime Minister will remain the sole head of government, abolishing the dual leadership structure that included the Ministry of Finance.







Key changes include Pichai Chunhavajira, previously an advisor to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, stepping in as Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance.

Deputy Prime Minister, Somsak Thepsutin transitions to Minister of Public Health, retaining one position.

Meanwhile, Suriya Juangroongryangkit, Minister of Transport, takes on an additional role as Deputy Prime Minister.









Among the newcomers is Jiraporn Sinthuprai, from the Pheu Thai Party, who now joins the Prime Minister’s Office. Similarly, Pichit Chunban, an advisor to the Prime Minister and former attorney for Thaksin Shinawatra, a former Prime Minister, also joins the Prime Minister’s Office.

In the quota pf the Pheu Thai party, there’s a notable swap as Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, previously Minister of Tourism and Sports, moves to Minister of Culture. While Mr. Sermsak Pongpanit, the Minister of Culture takes over as the Minister of Tourism instead.









Departures include Cholnan Srikaew from the Ministry of Public Health and Puangpet Chunlaiad from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Additionally, Chaiya Promma and Anucha Nakasai leave their positions as Deputy Ministers of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

However, Sutin Klungsang remains Minister of Interior, despite earlier rumors of his removal. (TNA)





































