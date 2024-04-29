EC issues strict campaigning ban for senate candidates

The Office of the Election Commission of Thailand (OECT) has issued a strict warning to senatorial election candidates against campaigning, vote-begging, or engaging in vote exchanges. Emphasizing the unique role of the Senate, OECT Secretary-General Sawang Boonmee said the constitutional framework mandates senators to remain politically neutral, selected solely based on their expertise and professional reputation without active campaigning.







The election process for the 200 Senate seats is structured in three tiers, with district-level elections commencing on June 9, followed by provincial elections on June 16, and concluding with national-level elections on June 26. Results are expected to be announced by July 2, with candidacy registration set to open on May 13.

Sawang warned that candidates found guilty of colluding through vote exchanges could face a lifetime election ban, referencing Supreme Court rulings from 2019. He also cautioned against potential election fraud tactics, such as hiring stand-ins for the purpose of vote manipulation, which could lead to imprisonment and fines.









The OECT Secretary-General also advised against candidates’ participation in any collective social media group, where activities might be interpreted as attempts to organize vote trading or collusion, to prevent the risk of facing severe legal repercussions. (NNT)





































