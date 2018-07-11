TAT: Tham Luang cave may be next tourist attraction

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to promote Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province as a key attraction, now that all the 12 boys and their football coach have been brought out of the cave to safety.

The Tourism and Sports Minister, Weerasak Kowsurat, said the TAT will work with the private sector and local authorities to promote the cave and other attractive venues nearby, as the tourism sector anticipates that the area will attract many more tourists in the future.

He said the rescue operation of the 13 survivors has become of interest for both local and foreign travelers.

He went on to say that people may want more travel and activity information before visiting the site, and the TAT is ready to work out a route to the cave and other destinations in Chiang Rai.