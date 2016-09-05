SRT suspends train services to three southernmost provinces

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has temporarily suspended train services to the three southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat following a huge bomb explosion which tore apart a train carriage in Pattani, killing one railway official and wounding three other people.

The latest bomb blast which, this time, targeted a carriage of the Su-ngai Kolok-Hat Yai train took place in Kok Pho district of Pattani late Saturday afternoon. It was reported a 50kg improvised explosive device was planted underneath the last carriage of the train which was normally used by officials.

There were about 50 passengers on the train, said the SRT, adding that South-bound trains would stop at Hat Yai and would not go any further until the SRT is assured by security officials it is safe to resume the services.

Passengers who have made advance bookings to Su-ngai Kolok can change their tickets or ask for refund. For anyone who still want to use the train service, the SRT will arrange for transport to take the passengers from Hat Yai to Su-ngai Kolok.