SME Bank promotes cloud computing

BANGKOK – The state-owned Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank (SME Bank) on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Electronic Government Agency (Public Organization) to jointly train SME operators in using the government’s cloud computing technology, SME Bank President Mongkol Leetatham said.

Mr Mongkol said the cloud computing technology will serve as a knowledge base and a trading hub for SME operators free of charge.

Mr Mongkol said the SME Bank has restructured 12 billion baht worth of debt owed by more 10,000 business operators. The bank also lent 31 billion baht worth of new loans to about 10,000 business operators.

This year, the bank has reported a net profit of 1.5 billion baht, up by 27.22% from the previous year, while reducing the amount of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) to 18.8 billion baht.