SEPO plans TOT and CAT merger

Bangkok, 13th September 2018 – The State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) has suggested TOT and CAT be merged into a single organization and that more effort be expended in transforming Thai Airways into a National Premium Airline.

The most recent SEPO meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha followed up on solutions to difficulties being faced by six state enterprises. The meeting learnt that most of the six have seen improved operations after focusing on building understanding with employees, labor unions and other related groups on the role of state enterprises in the nation.

The PM emphasized that the government’s role is to ensure public access to fundamental services but acknowledged the goal has remained a challenge. He called on state enterprises to gain insight into the national strategy and plan accordingly and while acknowledging their improvements reminded the group that problems still exist. The PM said state enterprises must build organizational cultures that are inclusive and not based entirely on profit as the losses from a failed state enterprise would be great.

The meeting then acknowledged a plan to merge TOT Co Ltd and CAT Telecom Co Ltd, which is to be finalized in November for presentation to the Cabinet.

It then called on Thai Airways to step up its development into a National Premium Airline with strong operations and returns and the ability to serve as the aviation hub for the region, supporting tourism and government policy.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority was told to acquire 3,183 buses to enhance its services and to plot more convenient routes and appropriate fares.

The meeting concluded with instructions for the State Railway of Thailand to better manage its assets and the Red Line, and for the Islamic Bank of Thailand to rehabilitate its finances, reduce non-performing loans and expand its customer base.